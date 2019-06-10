Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have welcomed their first child together.

Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger. Source: Associated Press

The 41-year-old actor - who already has seven-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris - and the 30-year-old author welcomed their baby recently and the whole family is doing great, according to Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger.

He told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend in California: "They're doing great - just got her a little gift."

Although Patrick did not confirm the gender of the tot, he held up a package with a pink ribbon while he was talking.

Katherine and Chris tied the knot in June 2019, in Montecito, California, and it was revealed in April that she was pregnant.

A source said at the time: "Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child.

"The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy. Although Katherine was busy promoting her book in the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives. Chris is so excited."

Chris Pratt posted a photo from his wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger to Instagram. Source: Instagram / Chris Pratt

And Katherine, whose parents Maria Shriver, 64, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, and siblings, were spotted visiting her and Chris' house over the weekend, has previously gushed about how wonderful her husband has been throughout the pregnancy.