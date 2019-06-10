Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger reportedly expecting first child

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their first child.

Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger. Source: Associated Press

The couple - who tied the knot in June 2019 - are reportedly set to welcome a baby into the world, a brother or sister for Chris' seven-year-old son, Jack.

The news was confirmed to People magazine by multiple sources.

It comes after Chris admitted his wife will make "a great mum one day".

The 40-year-old actor said: "She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her.

"She's a great step mum. She's, God willing, going to be a great mum one day. She's got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits. My nickname on these press tours is Yard Sale because I'm such a scatterbrain. And she doesn't mind helping me with that stuff. It's a good match."

Chris' comments about future family plans for himself and Katherine come after Katherine's father Arnold recently said he is "looking forward" to becoming a grandfather, but isn't "pushing" the pair to have kids.