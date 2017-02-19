 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Entertainment


Chris Martin saves the day with mini concert at charity event

share

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Chris Martin saved a charity concert when he stepped in at the last minute to perform.

When a singer pulled out of breast cancer research charity event, the Coldplay frontman stepped up.
Source: twitter / coldplaying

The Coldplay frontman rushed to the Women's Cancer Research Fund/Breast Cancer Research Foundation event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel when he found out a mystery artist had pulled out.

And the 39-year-old singer and songwriter - who headed straight over to the event after receiving a text from Jamie Tisch performed a number of hits from David Bowie, Prince, Wham! and Leonard Cohen.

Chris even stuck around to play the piano whilst guests dined on their evening meal.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "He was having fun pretending he was a lounge singer."

And thrilled by Chris' appearance, honorary chairman Tom Hanks pretended to pass a tip jar around and joked that they raised $97,000.

And it is not the first time Chris has played an impromptu gig as he performed at a homeless shelter in New York City over the festive period.

James Macklin, the mission's director of outreach, said of Chris' appearance: "Chris Martin proved once again the power of one person to make a difference through The Bowery Mission. As the temperatures drop and we serve thousands of lonely people during the holidays, Chris has lifted our spirits today."

Chris performed songs such as The Beatles' 'Yesterday' and 'Amazing Grace' solo before being joined by two singers who had sought support from the shelter.

And it was previously revealed Chris gives 10 per cent of his million pound earnings to charity.

His mother Alison kept back 1p of every 10p of his pocket money when he was growing up to show him the importance of sharing and now he does the same and gives the saved amount to charity.

His bandmate Jonny Buckland revealed "Ten per cent of Chris' pocket money goes to charity."

And Chris - who is thought to be worth an estimated £70 million - added: "I used to get 10 pence pocket money. The first time she gave me nine, I was like, 'What is this?' [And my mum was like], 'Get used to it, son.' Mum still gives me three pounds a week."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Helicopter crashes in the Ruapehu District

00:25
2
Watch out Sydney, there could be a 16cm long spider in a park near you.

Why would you do that? Giant Huntsman spider released back into wild

00:20
3
A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

00:22
4
Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.

Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

02:02
5
More than 1000 people, including rugby's elite, gathered in Auckland to remember the 35-year-old.

Former All Black Sione Lauaki remembered as a humble, loving family man with a cheeky streak


Man left with serious injuries after stabbing on Kapati Coast

The man is in hospital and his injuries are said to not be life-threatening.


00:20
A huge storm is being blamed as the cause for the sinkhole opening up.

Watch: The extraordinary moment two cars are swallowed by sinkhole

A huge Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, ravaging roads, opening sinkholes.

00:22
Little Emil was at first confused, then delighted by being able to see.

Awww... Heartwarming moment Danish baby sees mum clearly for the first time

Baby Emil was confused at first, and then overjoyed.

Fire engine

No chemicals found in leak at a Waikato factory

Initial reports were that 1000 litres of nitric acid had leaked into a drainage system.


01:23
The video released by the NZDF shares their hopes and fears as they continue to dampen down hotspots.

Temporary access to homes in Port Hills fire cordoned zones given the green light

Residents will be able to retrieve essential items between 9am and 12am this morning.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ