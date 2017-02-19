Chris Martin saves the day with mini concert at charity event

Chris Martin saved a charity concert when he stepped in at the last minute to perform.

The Coldplay frontman rushed to the Women's Cancer Research Fund/Breast Cancer Research Foundation event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel when he found out a mystery artist had pulled out.

And the 39-year-old singer and songwriter - who headed straight over to the event after receiving a text from Jamie Tisch performed a number of hits from David Bowie, Prince, Wham! and Leonard Cohen.

Chris even stuck around to play the piano whilst guests dined on their evening meal.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: "He was having fun pretending he was a lounge singer."

And thrilled by Chris' appearance, honorary chairman Tom Hanks pretended to pass a tip jar around and joked that they raised $97,000.

And it is not the first time Chris has played an impromptu gig as he performed at a homeless shelter in New York City over the festive period.

James Macklin, the mission's director of outreach, said of Chris' appearance: "Chris Martin proved once again the power of one person to make a difference through The Bowery Mission. As the temperatures drop and we serve thousands of lonely people during the holidays, Chris has lifted our spirits today."

Chris performed songs such as The Beatles' 'Yesterday' and 'Amazing Grace' solo before being joined by two singers who had sought support from the shelter.

And it was previously revealed Chris gives 10 per cent of his million pound earnings to charity.

His mother Alison kept back 1p of every 10p of his pocket money when he was growing up to show him the importance of sharing and now he does the same and gives the saved amount to charity.

His bandmate Jonny Buckland revealed "Ten per cent of Chris' pocket money goes to charity."