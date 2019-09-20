TODAY |

Chris Cornell's teen daughter releases song produced by him prior to his death in 2017

Associated Press
A ballad that Chris Cornell produced for his daughter Toni when she was just 12 is now being released.

Far Away Places was written by Toni three years ago, and was one of the last songs that Cornell recorded before his death two years ago.

The song was released on iTunes today and is available on other streaming services. It is featured in a short film, also titled Far Away Places, by Tatiana Shanks, a family friend. The movie has been featured in international film festivals, and the song itself has won awards at various film festivals.

Proceeds from the single's sales will be donated to The New York Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

The 52-year-old, who fronted bands Soundgarden and Audioslave and was an icon of Seattle's grunge scene, committed suicide in May 2017.

Source: TVNZ


Toni Cornell, right, daughter of the late singer Chris Cornell, performing with Ziggy Marley during I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell. Source: Associated Press
