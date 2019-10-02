TODAY |

Chris Chang appointed 1 NEWS weekend sport presenter

TVNZ today announced that Chris Chang has been appointed as the 1 NEWS weekend sport presenter.

Chang replaces Jenny-May Clarkson, who has recently taken on the role of news presenter on Breakfast.

Chang, who has previously worked on TVNZ’s coverage of the Commonwealth Games and the Rugby World Cup Sevens, says: “Jenny-May’s done an amazing job in Japan following the Rugby World Cup, and she’ll be leaving big shoes to fill.”

He says he’s looking forward to making the move into sport a permanent one.

TVNZ’s Head of News and Current Affairs, John Gillespie says: “Chris is no stranger to the world of sport reporting, he’s well known to our team and to our audience, so we know he’ll be right at home in his new role.”

Chang takes up his new role from this Friday, October 4, presenting in studio across Fridays and Saturdays, and reporting from the field during the week.

Chris Chang. Source: 1 NEWS
