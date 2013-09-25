TODAY |

Chris Brown reportedly welcomes second child

Bang Showbiz
Chris Brown has reportedly become a father for the second time.

The 30-year-old rapper - who already has five-year-old daughter Royalty with his former partner Nia Guzman - is believed to have welcomed a son with his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Chris and Ammika are yet to confirm the news, but sources reported the news to Page Six.

Whilst the former couple haven't publicly spoken about their tot's rumoured birth, they have both taken to social media to post cryptic messages, which fans of the No Guidance hitmaker believe could be about their new arrival.

Ammika posted on her Instagram story today: "I was in love, when I first saw you."

And Chris shared an image of himself with the caption "11-20-2019", which fans believe is his son's birth date, as well as a second image of himself wearing a hoodie emblazoned with the word "born".

The news comes after it was reported in August that the pair were due to welcome a baby boy, following their split earlier this year.

Singer Chris Brown. Source: Bang Showbiz
