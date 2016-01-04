Chris Brown arrested after concert for outstanding warrant

Chris Brown has been arrested following a concert in Florida, authorities said.

A spokesman for Palm Beach County Jail said the singer, 29, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in neighbouring Hillsborough County, but was unable to say what the warrant was for.

Brown posted a $US2000 bond and was released, according to the spokesman.

He had been performing at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach today when he was detained.