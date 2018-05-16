Chewbecca and other stars struts down Cannes red carpet ahead of Solo: A Star Wars Story screening

The Han Solo spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story has touched down at the Cannes Film Festival, bringing its cast and a full-sized Chewbacca to the French Riviera extravaganza.

Director Ron Howard, wearing a hat that read "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away," introduced his cast today before the film's international premiere at Cannes.

Stormtroopers stood in formation as star Stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and "Chewbacca" actor Joonas Suotamo posed for photographers to promote the biggest Hollywood blockbuster at this year's festival.

Solo is the third Star Wars film to land at Cannes, following Attack of the Clones" in 2002 and Revenge of the Sith in 2005.