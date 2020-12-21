Cher tries to rehome gorilla held in captivity at Thailand shopping mall for 30 years

American singer Cher has called for a gorilla who has spent 30 years living in a zoo above a shopping centre in Thailand to be rehomed.

Just days after rescuing an elephant dubbed "the world's loneliest" from Pakistan, the global superstar is now trying to save Bua Noi, British broadcaster Sky News reports.

The gorilla is homed at Pata Zoo which is spread across two floors at a shopping mall in Bangkok and is home to a variety of animals including birds, reptiles and apes.

According to Sky News, members of the charity Free The Wild, which Cher co-founded, have said they have contacted the Thai government in a bid to get Bua Noi relocated along with an orangutan and her baby also living at the zoo.

Describing Bua Noi's living conditions for the past 30 years Mark Cowne, co-founder of Free the Wild said: "To actually punish a human we lock them up and if we really want to punish them we put them into solitary confinement. Bua Noi has been effectively in that condition for 30 years."

However, the zoo's owner Kanit Sermsirimongkol has said all animals were well cared for and rejected criticism over their treatment.

Sermsirimongkol, however, acknowledged the zoo was "not the best in the world", but invited Cher to come and visit adding, "it's not as bad as she thinks".