The Chase's Mark Labbett plans on being 'skinniest chaser'

The Chase star Mark Labbett is on track to be the "skinniest chaser" as his dramatic weight loss continues.

Chase star Mark Labbett. Source: Instagram

Labbett, also affectionately known as "The Beast", posted an update on his weight loss to his Instagram account yesterday.

"At this rate I will be the skinniest chaser :)," he captioned a before and after image of himself.

Earlier this year he gave an interview to The Sun on Sunday saying he lost 31kg since February after battling what he believes was Covid-19.

Mark 'The Beast' Labbett. Source: Twitter

“Because the testing capacity was so limited then, I never formally got a test but all I can say is that for two weeks I had complete loss of appetite, no sense of smell, a temperature, exhaustion and the worst fever of my life," he told The Sun on Sunday.

“Apparently one of the symptoms they’re discovering now is rapid attacks. One morning I woke up at 1.30am shivering uncontrollably. I had to go downstairs to alter the central heating, and I couldn’t hold a pint of water in one hand because I was shaking so much.

Chase star Mark Labbett. Source: Twitter/MarkLabbett

“For these brief spells you thought you’d need to be hospitalised but 10 minutes later, you’d be fine. It felt like going one particularly brutal round with Mike Tyson."

He then outlined how the illness spurred his recent weight loss.

“As a self-proclaimed fatty, of course I was aware that having Covid wasn’t good, and clearly increased the severity of my risk. At my last medical, the tests were based around a Christmas tree system – red, amber and green.

“Although I am fat I’ve always been quite fit, so everything else was in the amber zone except my weight which was firmly in the red.