The Chase star shows off lockdown weight loss

The Chase star Mark "The Beast" Labbett has shown off his Covid-19 lockdown weight loss achievement.

Chase star Mark Labbett. Source: Twitter/MarkLabbett

Labbett posted a picture of his shrinking waistline to Twitter today.

"Lost a bit of waistline, still a long way to go :) #skinnybeast #doubletwoshirts," he captioned the image.

Fellow Twitter users were quick to heap praise on the TV star.

"Well done! You look fantastic," one person wrote.

"Well done Mark and fair play to you, keep meaning to do do it myself but my will power is non existent," another posted.

One woman heaped praise on Labbett regardless of his weight loss.

"I know it is healthier to have a smaller waistline, but you are gorgeous as you are."