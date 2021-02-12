The Chase star Mark 'The Beast' Labbett loses 63kg in a year

Quizmaster Mark 'The Beast' Labbett of The Chase has revealed he's lost a staggering 63kg in a year.

Mark Labbett shows off before and after weight loss. Source: Instagram

Labbett, who is nearly two metres tall, told The Sun he now weighs under 127kg, having dropped around 63kg.

“This is the lightest I’ve been in 25 years," he said.

“I’m now under 20 stone, and I am really feeling the difference, as well as seeing it.

“I’m now down to a 44-inch waist, my chest is 54 inches, while my neck measurements are down to 19 inches, which is fantastic for me and the top end of a normal man’s range.

“My knees really feel the difference. I will never be athletic again but I just move so much better for not carrying that extra weight.”

He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2016, prompting him to cut down on sugar, and after being infected with Covid-19 last year, he's started exercising more and eating just two meals a day.