TODAY |

Chase star calls Black Caps 'overperforming dicks' in cheeky jibe at win over India

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Black Caps

Chase star Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha has called the Black Caps 'overperforming dicks' in a cheeky jibe after their win over India.

Your playlist will load after this ad

India collapsed to 24/4 early on chasing NZ's 239 and despite their best efforts, they couldn't catch Kane Williamson and his men. Source: SKY

Sinha, who is of Bengali descent, was one of many Indian fans taking their pain at the Cricket World Cup semi-final loss this morning to Twitter.

"Hastily changing the title of next year’s show for New Zealand to “Couldn’t you have just stuck to rugby you overperforming dicks?" The comedian who recently performed in New Zealand wrote.

He followed it up with another tweet congratulating the Kiwis on their heroic efforts.

"Well played New Zealand. The cleverer and the mentally stronger team. And that catch."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Santner said the team looked to build pressure early but even then they had to deal with a late comeback attempt from MS Dhoni. Source: 1 NEWS

The Black Caps were only given a two per cent chance of winning against India at the start of India's batting innings in Manchester this morning.

However, they beat the odds to win the match by 18 runs, setting up a final showdown with either England or Australia on Sunday night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Breakfast host put his general knowledge to the test against the popular quiz master. Source: Breakfast

Paul Sinha and Trent Boult.
More From
Entertainment
Black Caps
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Chase star calls Black Caps 'overperforming dicks' in cheeky jibe at win over India
2
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
3
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
4
Homeless person (file picture).
Claims of rapes, robberies of South Auckland homeless forced into central city
5
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.
Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
01:45
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.

Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference

01:35
Williamson said cricket is lucky to have India’s passionate fan base in the sport.

Kane Williamson keen to recruit India’s 1.5 billion fans after semi-final win – 'I hope they're not too angry'
Trent Boult of New Zealand appeals successfully for the wicket of Jason Behrendorff and his hat-trick during the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and Australia at Lords on June 29, 2019 in London, England.

Trent Boult eager to face Aussies in Cricket World Cup final - 'It doesn't get bigger'
00:53
Guptill's pinpoint throw to dismiss MS Dhoni was the moment many of his teammates started to believe they had the win secured.

Black Caps hail Guptill's 'game-changing' run out to end India's comeback hopes