Chance the Rapper gets engaged to longtime girlfriend (video of proposal inside)

Source:

Bang Showbiz

Chance the Rapper is engaged to Kirsten Corley after popping the question at a Fourth of July bash.

Chance the Rapper.

Source: Bang Showbiz

The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker proposed to his longtime girlfriend as they attended an Independence Day party today.

In a video shared online, the 25-year-old rapper can be seen getting down on one knee before saying to his now-fiance, "Kirsten Katrina Corley, will you make me a man and be my wife?"

When she said yes, the couple's daughter Kensli, two, was called over to join in with the celebration.

Following the party, Chance's brother Taylor Bennett posted a congratulatory message to the couple.

He wrote: "Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18 #BlockBoys (sic)"

Earlier this year, Chance posted a gushing birthday tribute to his wife-to-be, where he called her his "best friend" first and foremost.

Chance and Kirsten previously split up following the birth of their daughter and they attended court to decide on child support.

However, the friendly exes managed to keep things simple, with a lawyer for Kirsten saying at the time: "This case ended quickly because of the unusually high level of cooperation between the parents putting their child's best interest first."

Following their brief split, the pair got back together.

