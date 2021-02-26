Chance discovery sees woman set to pocket $691k reward from Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s stolen dogs were found tied to a pole in an alley.

Lady Gaga and Miss Asia, which escaped unhurt. Source: Instagram/Lady Gaga

The Shallow hitmaker was left devastated when two of her French bulldogs – Koji and Gustavo – were stolen by thieves who attacked her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, this week, shooting him four times in the chest.

Yesterday, Gaga’s pooches were recovered when a woman brought them to Olympic Community Police Station, and it has now been confirmed the dogs were found tied to a pole in an alley several miles from where they were stolen in West Hollywood.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ the woman who returned the dogs is not connected to the incident, and was merely passing by when she noticed the canines tied up.

The publication reports the woman contacted the email address Gaga posted for those with information, and was told to take them to a nearby police station.

TMZ also claims the woman will be receiving the $US500,000 (NZ $691,000) reward which Gaga was offering for the safe return of her dogs.