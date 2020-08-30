TODAY |

Chadwick Boseman's widow files probate case as he died without a will

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Chadwick Boseman's widow has asked a judge to make her executor of his estate after he died without a will.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, pictured in July 2014. Source: Associated Press

The Black Panther actor passed away in August aged 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer, and he "died intestate", which means he did not have a legal will.

As a result, his wife Taylor Simone Ledward has now filed a probate case at the Los Angeles County Courts in an attempt to become an administrator of his estate, which is estimated to be worth $US938,500, according to court documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight'.

Chadwick's parents Leroy and Carolyn Boseman are also mentioned in the documents.

The actor married Taylor shortly before his death, which was confirmed when his family released a statement confirming the star's "wife" was by his side when he tragically passed away.

It read: "He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

"The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

The pair had been dating since 2015.

In March 2019, he paid tribute to his significant other when he accepted an Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture prize at the NAACP Image Awards.

Before going on stage the pair shared a kiss, and he then said: "Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you."

Speaking about the couple's relationship in 2018, Taylor's grandmother said: "They respect each other. She’s very happy, and he is, too."

