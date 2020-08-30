TODAY |

Chadwick Boseman memorial to be held in his hometown in the US this week

Source:  Bang Showbiz

Chadwick Boseman's life will be remembered with a memorial in his hometown.

Actor Chadwick Boseman Source: Associated Press

The Black Panther star tragically died aged 43 after a secret four year battle with colon cancer and now Terence Roberts, the mayor of Anderson, South Carolina has revealed the plans to honour the late actor.

A remembrance service will be held on Friday at an outdoor amphitheatre in the town, with speeches from a pastor, a former classmate of Chadwick's at high school and the Mayor himself will also be saying something.

Commentary: Chadwick Boseman didn't just play icons - he was one

There will be a screening of 'Black Panther' and locals have submitted Chadwick-themed artwork to be displayed.

In order to comply with social distancing, the amphitheatre, which usually holds 10,000 people, will be open to just 5,000 on a first-come first-served basis.

Meanwhile, a petition has been started for a statue of Chadwick to be erected.

The petition reads: "Throughout his career, he has brought to life such historical figures as James Brown, Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall. However, most notably he was known for playing T'Challa the King of Wakanda also know as the Black Panther.

Barack Obama, Beyoncé share memories of Chadwick Boseman as tributes pour in

This film, along with his entire body of work, has uplifted and inspired many Black Americans especially during the turbulent times our nation is going through. In addition to his illustrious film career, Mr. Boseman made it a mission to give back to his community.

"Not only with his appearances at his alma mater Howard University but financially as well. Upon the release of his film Black Panther, Mr. Boseman took it upon himself to rent out a theatre in his hometown of Anderson South Carolina to show the film for free.

"So that young boys and girls could be inspired by the film without the financial barrier. Mr Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on."

