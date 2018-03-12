 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Celine Dion fans promised direct access to tickets after outrage over resale mark ups

share
Anna Burns-Francis

Anna Burns-Francis 

Fair Go Reporter

Celine Dion fans are being promised direct access to tickets after the superstar's New Zealand promoter banned sales on Ticketmaster's Resale website.

Fair Go have some really good news for concert fans sick of being ripped off.
Source: Fair Go

Frontier Touring took the bold move after announcing a third show for Dion, to try to stop the massive resale mark ups seen on tickets for her first two New Zealand shows.

Celine fans across the country were furious after missing out on tickets to the first two shows in general sales, only to find plenty of seats available on Ticketmaster Resale - at much higher prices.

Frontier's New Zealand chief Brent Eccles says ticket scalping and reselling is hurting the industry.

"Three people are being ripped off," he says. "The artist, the fan, and the promoter."

Eccles says Frontier has lobbied for some time to have Ticketmaster stop listings on its Resale site.

"We've had no luck until Celine. And it's been a lot of pressure we've put on them," he said.

"There was quite a bit of negotiation, shouting you might say."

Ticketmaster wouldn't respond to questions about the arrangement to restrict sales for the third show.

Instead, it issued a statement stating its priority was to "help artists get as many tickets as possible into the hands of fans".

Ticketmaster also states it has never "directly" placed tickets on resale websites like Viagogo or Ticketmaster Resale.

The company has previously refused to reveal the identity of the "in trade" ticket sellers on its secondary platform.

Eccles says there's only one way secondary ticket sales can be stopped - and that's a law change.

"The more the public talk about it the better, because then the Government will be forced to do something about it," he says.

Frontier's announcement will see two pre-sales - for Frontier fans and American Express members, before a general sale on March 22.

Frontier is encouraging anyone hoping to buy tickets to use links on either the Celine Dion website or Frontier Touring website to access the authorised ticket selling website.

Related

Anna Burns-Francis

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
We are all used to seeing flood rescues but none quite like this!

Watch: Giant spider rescued from Queensland floodwaters by brave local

2

Where will it hit? Out-of-control Chinese space station's impact zone 'nailed down'

01:28
3
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

00:39
4
The nerve agent has been identified as Novichok, and is known to have been made in Russia.

Watch: British PM Theresa May launches blistering attack on Russia, says it's 'highly likely' it was responsible for poisoning ex-spy and daughter with nerve agent

00:18
5
Hanover's Thomas Atkins was taken out in cowardly fashion by a Centralia player.

Watch: Fans left infuriated after disgusting foul in high school basketball game

02:43
Sarah Glass, a midwife, performed an emergency tracheotomy using a Stanley knife.

Lifesaving midwife 'very happy' after using Stanley knife to open choking boyfriend's throat

Isak Bester choked at a barbecue on an isolated beach, but Sarah Glass swung into action.

00:45
Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

'Please, please Ed!' Anika Moa serenades Ed Sheeran in hopes of landing support gig

Moa played Sheeran's hit Thinking Out Loud to the star. How did he rate her performance?

02:02
1 NEWS reporter Jess Cartwright joined the NIWA scientists for the flight.

Scientists take to the air to survey ice and snow of South Island's shrinking glaciers

"It's quite a mad year for glaciers," Glaciologist Trevor Chinn told 1 NEWS.

01:28
The incident is being investigated by the Labour Party.

Jacinda Ardern 'very disturbed' about allegations of sexual misconduct at Labour Party youth camp

Allegations emerged this afternoon that four teenage Labour members were sexually assaulted at the Coromandel camp last month.

Carmen Yanko.

Children left 'reeling from senseless tragedy' after losing their mum in police pursuit crash

Carmen Yanko, 53, died after two men fleeing police crashed their car into hers in the early hours of yesterday morning near Nelson.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 