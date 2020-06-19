TODAY |

Celebrity chef Nadia Lim restarts programme to help Kiwis lose weight in a healthy way

Celebrity chef Nadia Lim is relaunching Fresh Start, an eight-week programme designed to help Kiwis achieve their health goals.

As well as getting ingredients and recipes as part of a standard food box, people are able to access extra nutritional support.

But don't get confused - Ms Lim says it's not a 'diet'.

"I personally don't believe in diets [but] it's hard to find another word for it," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

"If you want to lose weight, the most important thing to me is that it's enjoyable, it's delicious and it's sustainable."

She brought in one of the dishes for Breakfast hosts Jenny-May Clarkson and Matt McLean, a Thai chicken curry with lime leaf.

The meal is hearty enough for those cold winter days, Ms Lim says.

"But we serve it with a cauliflower rice instead of your standard white rice, so you get even more vegetables in."

She says the key part of the programme is to make sure the health goals are sustainable, with an aim of losing around half a kilogram each week.

"It's about getting into those healthier habits," Ms Lim says.

The chef is also celebrating after raising more than $405,000 for the Women's Refuge and Youthline with the sale of her latest cookbook.

Nadia's Comfort Kitchen was on sale for five days, containing recipes from her TV series of the same name which aired on TVNZ1 during the Covid-19 lockdown.

All of the profits went to the charities, which have seen spikes in demand since the lockdown.

