Celebrity chef Chelsea Winter gives birth to first child at home

1 NEWS
Masterchef NZ winner Chelsea Winter has given birth to her first child in a home birth.

Winter announced the news on Instagram today, with a post reading: "Say hello to little Sky Leonardo Renall. He was born at home as planned, in a hurry to get here (only about 1.5 hours of established labour says my awesome midwife) a healthy bundle of pure deliciousness.

"Mama and Papa are kind of bamboozled how they somehow created something so perfect. #mindblown. Sending love to all of you - thank you for your support ♥️ Oh, and Mama is doing super well too."

The 2012 New Zealand Masterchef winner and cookbook writer took to Facebook earlier in the year with the news of her pregnancy.

"There's currently a little Chelsea Bun baking away in the oven!

"Douglas and I are absolutely chuffed to announce we're expecting the arrival of a delicious bundle later this year.

"We're both just so grateful and über excited for what the future holds (lots of pureéing, probably)," the post that went out to her nearly 400,000 followers reads.

Chelsea Winter and Douglas Renall. Source: Facebook
