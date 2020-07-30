TODAY |

Celebrities react to Joe Biden's victory in US presidential race

Source:  Associated Press

Celebrities on social media have been reacting after Democrat Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States this morning.

Singers Lady Gaga, left, and Ariana Grande. Source: Associated Press

His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.

Stars praising Biden's win online included Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Alyssa Milano, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Pop singer Shakira said she was "celebrating with her children this new phase of unity," while Veep actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus wrote, "'Madame Vice President' is no longer a fictional character," in reference to Kamala Harris' election as the first Black woman to become vice president.

