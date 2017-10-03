 

Cause of Tom Petty's death revealed to be an accidental drug overdose

Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

Petty has died after suffering a cardiac arrest.
His wife and daughter released the results of Petty's autopsy via a statement on his Facebook page today. Dana and Adria Petty say they got the results from the coroner's office earlier in the day that the overdose was caused due to a variety of medications.

In the Facebook statement, it said "Our family sat together this morning with the medical examiner coroner’s office and we were informed of their final analysis that Tom Petty passed away due to an accidental drug overdose as a result of taking a variety of medications."

The statement said despite this painful injury "he insisted on keeping his commitment to his fans and he toured for 53 dates with a fractured hip and, as he did, it worsened to a more serious injury." 

The statement was posted moments before the Los Angeles coroner's office issued its official findings, which confirmed that Petty had a range of medications, including fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

They say Petty suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain but he was still committed to touring.

He had just wrapped up a tour a few days before he died in October at age 66.

