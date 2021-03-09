TODAY |

Catching up with comedy legend Bill Bailey as he heads off to tour New Zealand

Source:  1 NEWS

Englishman Bill Bailey may well be one of the most loved comedians in the known universe, so imagine Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells' delight when he found out he was in the building.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Englishman may well be one of the most loved comedians in the known universe. Source: Seven Sharp

Bailey's just wrapped filming a new show - Patriot Brains which will premiere on TVNZ2 after Easter- and he's about to head out on tour around New Zealand.

The comic genius will use his wit, wisdom and impartial residency to help determine once and for all who’s the best – Kiwis or Aussies?

The fast-paced comedy panel show will see each country’s greatest comedians pitted against each other to find out who knows their country best, with our host the only thing keeping them apart.

“I am very much looking forward to hosting Patriot Brains, and a chance to referee a spirited international debate between two rival countries, which could end up as a right old ding-dong. A ding-dong which I hope to be thought-provoking, informative and hilarious," Bailey says.

Wells caught up with Bailey on Seven Sharp in the humorous video above.

Entertainment
Television
