Cast your vote for TVNZ's New Blood Web Series Competition

TVNZ’s New Blood Web Series Competition goes live today, as New Zealanders get the chance to watch and vote for their favourite web series pilot.

The Woolston Complex, part of TVNZ's New Blood Web Series Competition

From a documentary that goes behind-the-scenes at Starship Children’s Hospital, to a comedy that takes a fresh look at time travel, the TVNZ New Blood Web Series Competition features 10 very different web series pilots made by up-and-coming New Zealand content creators.

The winning entry will take home $100,000 from TVNZ and New Zealand on Air to make a full web series which will screen on TVNZ OnDemand.

Panellist Danielle Cormack is impressed with the finalists' high calibre pilots.

"All the episodes were so diverse and the breadth of work submitted made it incredibly tough to whittle it down to 10 finalists. Some are hilarious and others I found very moving because they highlight important social issues in our country. I'm looking forward to seeing who the public vote for!"

Digital Creative Director Amie Mills is excited to see how New Zealand will vote.

"An impressive 163 pilots were entered as part of this competition, which demonstrates how many passionate storytellers we have in this country making great short-form content. We’re excited to put the power in the hands of Kiwis by asking them to pick the winner."

Kiwis can head to tvnz.co.nz/newblood to watch and vote for the pilot they'd like to see made into a web series.

You can only vote once, so make sure you choose your favourite.

The finalists (in alphabetical order):

Cheeky First Dates, starring Morgana O’Reilly and Andrew Munro

Dick, starring Wesley Dowdell, Aidee Walker and Josh Thomson

Grandma Knows Best, starring Samuel Christopher and Chris Parker

LiBros, starring Erroll Shand, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Sam McKillen

Oddly Even, starring Beth Alexander, Lucy Suttor and Stephanie Wilkin

Shop Girls, starring Luci Hare, Catherine Mack and Grace Palmer

Starship Kids, created by Joe Hitchcock and Morgan Leigh Stewart

The Fucket List, starring Elizabeth McMenamin, Chelsea McEwan Millar and Jackie van Beek.

The Sisterhood, starring Amanda Billing, Josh McKenzie and Timmie Cameron

The Woolston Complex, starring David Correos and Shay Horay

