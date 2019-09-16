TODAY |

The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek found dead in NYC apartment

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Music

Ric Ocasek, famed frontman for The Cars rock band, was found dead today in a Manhattan apartment.

The New York City police department said officers responding to a 911 call found the 75-year-old Ocasek at about 4pm on Sunday (local time).

They said there was no sign of foul play and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death.

The Cars chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and 1980s included Just What I Needed, 'Shake It Up and Drive. The band was inducted last year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In May of 2018, model and actress Paulina Porizkova announced on social media that she and Ocasek had separated after 28 years of marriage. The pair first met while filming the music video for Drive.

Ric Ocasek. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'Don't want to act anything bigger then we are' - Aaron Smith on respecting Japan's tattoo rules
2
Sonny Bill Williams trains in Tokyo, dishes out slaps to Scott Barrett as part of warm-up drill
3
'Straight yes' - Simon Bridges calls for PM to step down if she lied about Labour staffer allegations
4
Gemma McCaw calls out fan on sideline who 'ridiculed' her during return to national hockey tournament
5
Pet store fined over $10k for kitten with ruptured cornea, improper care of other animals
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Woman arrested after throwing blood-like liquid on California Senate

More than 2000 fetal remains found at home of former abortion doctor

White House says bin Laden son killed in US operation

US teenager sues e-cigarette company after falling ill with lung disease