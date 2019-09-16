The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek found dead in NYC apartment

Ric Ocasek, famed frontman for The Cars rock band, was found dead today in a Manhattan apartment.

The New York City police department said officers responding to a 911 call found the 75-year-old Ocasek at about 4pm on Sunday (local time).

They said there was no sign of foul play and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death.

The Cars chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and 1980s included Just What I Needed, 'Shake It Up and Drive. The band was inducted last year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.