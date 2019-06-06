TODAY |

Carrie Underwood continues winning streak at CMT Awards

Associated Press
Carrie Underwood extended her run as the most decorated act in the history of the CMT Music Awards with her 19th win today.

Underwood won the night's first televised award — female video of the year — for her song "Love Wins" at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

"It is my husband's birthday today — look what they got you," said Underwood, who is married to former hockey player Mike Fisher.

The Grammy-winning country star will at also perform at the fan-voted show, where she is nominated for the top prize, video of the year.

Other video of the year nominees include Kelsea Ballerini's "Miss Me More," Kane Brown's "Good as You," Luke Combs' "She Got the Best of Me" and "Coming Home" by Keith Urban and Julia Michaels.

Thomas Rhett, Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty kicked off the show honoring the year's best country music videos with a performance of "Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time."

The show will feature more collaborative performances, including Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker; Brett Young and Boyz II Men; and Sheryl Crow and Maren Morris.

Little Big Town returned for a second year as hosts of the show. They told jokes onstage and even sang some of "Old Town Road," the No. 1 country-rap hit from newcomer Lil Nas X that was booted from the Billboard country charts when the song was deemed not country enough.

The CMT Music Awards will highlight acts outside the country music world: Taylor Swift is nominated for two prizes alongside Sugarland for their song "Babe." Shawn Mendes, Boyz II Men and Leon Bridges also earned nominations.

Carrie Underwood arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers)
Carrie Underwood. Source: Associated Press
