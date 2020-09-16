TODAY |

Carole Baskin's DWTS debut overshadowed by ad calling for info on her husband's disappearance

Source:  1 NEWS

Tiger King star Carole Baskin's debut on the US version of Dancing With The Stars was overshadowed by an advertisement calling for information on her dead husband's disappearance - and offering a reward of US$100,000 (NZ$149,000).

Baskin featured in Tiger King and is on this year’s US Dancing With The Stars. Source: ABC/Phillips & Hunt

Baskin featured in the Netflix docu-series which rose to fame earlier this year during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Her ex-husband Don Lewis went missing in 1997, and he was declared legally dead in 2002 on the anniversary of his disappearance.

Parts of Tiger King explored accusations that Baskin was somehow involved in the disappearance, which she has strongly denied.

Baskin was married to Lewis when he disappeared the day before a scheduled trip to Costa Rica, but he had filed a restraining order against her two months earlier.

Now, her new-found fame has landed her a spot on DWTS. During her debut performance on Monday (yesterday NZT), Lewis' family aired an advertisement calling for information on his disappearance and offering a reward of US$100,000.

"Who murdered Don Lewis?" the advertisement read.

The family's attorney also specifically mentioned Baskin, asking people to give them tip offs with any evidence that she was involved in his disappearance.

"We need to know what happened to our father," Lewis' eldest daughter Donna said in the ad.

The investigation into Lewis' disappearance remains open, as of this year.

