Carole Baskin is glad Joe Exotic didn't get a pardon from Donald Trump.

Joe Exotic (left) and Carole Baskin (right). Source: Associated Press

The Tiger King star - who is currently serving a 22-year sentence behind bars after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against rival Carole - was hoping that the outgoing President of the United States would grant him a pardon in his last day of power but Carole is thrilled it didn't happen as she is still scared of Joe Exotic.

Speaking to TMZ, she said: "If I understand the notice I got from the prison system, he's already gotten another month added to his sentence by not obeying prison rules. If Joe really had a change of heart, he could do what Mario Tabraue did to lessen his 100 year drug trafficking conviction to 12 years by turning state's evidence against the other animal exploiters."

And Joe Exotic's team are "disappointed" that he was not given a pardon.

They added: "140 million Joe Exotic fans had a hard time getting out of bed this morning. We are disappointed that the President did not sign Joe’s pardon, as we were confident he would."

It comes after Joe Exotic's team were so convinced that he would get a pardon that they had a limousine waiting outside prison to take him home, but alas it was not meant to be.

Eric Love, who has led Joe's campaign, said at the time: "This time tomorrow, we’re going to be celebrating. We have good reason to believe it will come through. ‘We’re confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are really in action mode right now.