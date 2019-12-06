TODAY |

Carly Rae Jepsen calls support of LGTB community the ‘gift of my life’

Jordyn Rudd, 1 NEWS Tonight Reporter
She’s responsible for one of the biggest earworms in recent pop history – but Carly Rae Jepsen is certainly no one-hit wonder.

The Call Me Maybe star brought her tour to Auckland’s Town Hall this week, wowing Kiwi fans with her high-energy set seven years after the hit that got her fast fame.

Jepsen told 1 NEWS she thinks of her concert like “a party”.

“It’s almost a shedding-of-skin feeling - come and let your nhibitions go and leave five pounds lighter. That’s the goal, at least.”

The 34-year-old performed her old hits as well as new ones, including off her new album Dedicated – an infusion of '70s disco, '80s dance and '90s diva.

Jepsen’s fan base is bigger than ever, particularly with the LGBT community – something she calls “the gift of my life”.

“Any room you can go into there’s never a more joyful party than a rainbow party.

“I get to be invited into that and also just get to share any message for people who are too ignorant to understand what a gift these people have to offer.”

Jordyn Rudd
