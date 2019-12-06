Carly Rae Jepsen calls support of LGBT community the ‘gift of my life’

She’s responsible for one of the biggest earworms in recent pop history – but Carly Rae Jepsen is certainly no one-hit wonder.

The Call Me Maybe star brought her tour to Auckland’s Town Hall this week, wowing Kiwi fans with her high-energy set seven years after the hit that got her fast fame.

Jepsen told 1 NEWS she thinks of her concert like “a party”.

“It’s almost a shedding-of-skin feeling - come and let your nhibitions go and leave five pounds lighter. That’s the goal, at least.”

The 34-year-old performed her old hits as well as new ones, including off her new album Dedicated – an infusion of '70s disco, '80s dance and '90s diva.

Jepsen’s fan base is bigger than ever, particularly with the LGBT community – something she calls “the gift of my life”.

“Any room you can go into there’s never a more joyful party than a rainbow party.