Cardi B shows off new tattoo of her husband's name

Cardi B has got a tattoo of her husband Offset's name on her thigh.
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker showed off her new inking to her husband during a FaceTime chat and he posted a screenshot of the tattoo, which is on the back of her thigh, onto his Instagram account.
He captioned it: "CANT WAIT TO GET HOME (sic)"
Offset already has a tattoo dedicated to his wife, with an inking of her name on his neck alongside a picture of a Powerpuff Girl.
Offset and Cardi had previously split but they got back together after he made a series of grand gestures to win his wife back, including crashing her live set with thousands of flowers and he insists he doesn't regret it at all as he would have done anything to get Cardi back.