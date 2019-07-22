Cardi B shows off new tattoo of her husband's name

Cardi B has got a tattoo of her husband Offset's name on her thigh.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker showed off her new inking to her husband during a FaceTime chat and he posted a screenshot of the tattoo, which is on the back of her thigh, onto his Instagram account.

He captioned it: "CANT WAIT TO GET HOME (sic)"

Offset already has a tattoo dedicated to his wife, with an inking of her name on his neck alongside a picture of a Powerpuff Girl.