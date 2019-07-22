TODAY |

Cardi B shows off new tattoo of her husband's name

Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
Music

Cardi B has got a tattoo of her husband Offset's name on her thigh.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker showed off her new inking to her husband during a FaceTime chat and he posted a screenshot of the tattoo, which is on the back of her thigh, onto his Instagram account.

He captioned it: "CANT WAIT TO GET HOME (sic)"

Offset already has a tattoo dedicated to his wife, with an inking of her name on his neck alongside a picture of a Powerpuff Girl.

Offset and Cardi had previously split but they got back together after he made a series of grand gestures to win his wife back, including crashing her live set with thousands of flowers and he insists he doesn't regret it at all as he would have done anything to get Cardi back.

Cardi B shows off her new tattoo. Source: Facetime
More From
Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Last minute decision by neighbours near Christchurch explosion meant they 'narrowly escaped injury'
2
A special taskforce has also seized more than 30kgs of the drug in a wide-ranging operation.
Tonga steps up war on meth trade with multiple arrests, over 30kg of drug seized
3
21/07/2019 - Netball - Vitality Netball World Cup Final- Australia v New Zealand - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England - New Zealand captain Laura Langman holds the Netball World Cup trophy with Maria Folau, Phoenix Karaka & Shannon Saunders after victory over Australia. Copyright photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com / www.photosport.nz
Silver Ferns not getting prize money, but PM says Kiwis want to see 'fair acknowledgement' of team
4
The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
IRD warns Kiwis about 'convincing' new email scam
5
Frustrated traveller (file picture).
E-visa problems create border control fears for New Zealand residents
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
A$AP Rocky.

Donald Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home

NZIFF: A family comes together based on 'a true lie' in The Farewell

NZIFF: Irish convict seeks vengeance in 1825 Tasmania in The Nightingale

04:40
MacDonald features in the documentary and is best known for her Lynn of Tawa character.

Ginette MacDonald talks to Seven Sharp ahead of TVNZ's Funny As: The Story of New Zealand Comedy