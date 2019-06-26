TODAY |

Cardi B pleads not guilty to new charges in strip club brawl

Associated Press
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B was arraigned today on new felony charges in connection with a fight last year at a New York City strip club.

"Not guilty, sir, honour," the rapper, dressed in a dark blue and light pink pantsuit with her hair tinted blue, said as she pleaded in state court to two counts of attempted assault and other misdemeanour charges, including harassment, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and reckless endangerment.

The rap star, whose chart-topping hits include I Like It and Bodak Yellow, has showcased her fashion style at each of her court appearances. She didn't speak to reporters as she entered and left the courthouse, but waved at a small crowd of fans who shouted her name and took video on their cellphones.

The 26-year-old Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and her entourage argued with a bartender at Angels Strip Club, police have said. They say a fight broke out in which chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown, causing minor injuries to the woman and another employee.

Cardi B had originally only been charged with misdemeanours. Prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury after she rejected a plea deal that would have given her a conditional discharge.

Two other defendants in the case who allegedly participated in the brawl also pleaded not guilty today to similar charges.

The judge set September 9 as the next court date, but the rapper does not have to appear.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, right, waves at fans as she arrives for a hearing at Queens County Criminal Court, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, right, waves at fans as she arrives for a hearing at Queens County Criminal Court. Source: Associated Press
