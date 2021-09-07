Cardi B gives birth to second child

Cardi B has given birth to her second child.

Cardi B and husband Offset with their new baby. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 28-year-old rap star has taken to social media to announce the arrival of her new baby, posting a behind-the-scenes photo of herself, her child and husband Offset in a hospital bed.

Alongside the sweet snap, Cardi - who also has Kulture, three, with Offset - wrote on Instagram: "9/4/21 [dinosaur, heart and teddy bear emojis]."

In the snap, Cardi's baby is wrapped in a blue blanket, while the rapper's legs are covered by a brown Louis Vuitton blanket.

However, neither of the celebrity couple have revealed the gender or the name of their new baby.

Cardi announced her pregnancy in June, when she performed alongside her husband at the BET Awards.

The WAP hitmaker - who has 108 million followers on Instagram - proudly showed off her growing bump while performing Type S*** at the awards ceremony.

Cardi subsequently wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "#2! [heart emoji]."

The rapper previously explained that motherhood has given her more motivation than ever.

The chart-topping star revealed that she's determined to give her children the best possible chance of success.

Cardi - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - explained: "All the time I’m thinking about my kid.

"I’m shaking my a**, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my cheque goes to my kid’s trust.