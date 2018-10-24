Canadian rapper Jon James dies while rapping on wing of plane

A Canadian rapper died while performing a stunt that involved rapping while walking on the wing of a plane.

British Columbia's Coroners Service says 34-four-year-old Jon James McMurray, who performed under the name Jon James, died while working with a team making videos of aeroplane stunts and parachuting in that province Sunday.

McMurray manager Ryan Desrochers says the rapper had trained "intensively" for the stunt but as he moved farther out onto a wing the small Cessna went into a downward spiral.

The manager says McMurray held onto the wing too long and by the time he let go he didn't have time to open his parachute.