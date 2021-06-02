Can Seven Sharp's Julian Lee beat 11-year-old Kiwi chess star at his own game?

In most games between children and adults, the grownups almost always have the upper hand.

However, when it comes to chess, champions can come in all ages.

Case in point is Kiwi 11-year-old Troy Kelso, who's a rising star in the international chess scene.

After watching hit Netflix TV series The Queen's Gambit, Seven Sharp reporter Julian Lee thought he should challenge him to a match.