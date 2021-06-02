TODAY |

Can Seven Sharp's Julian Lee beat 11-year-old Kiwi chess star at his own game?

Source:  1 NEWS

In most games between children and adults, the grownups almost always have the upper hand.

Reporter Julian Lee thought he’d challenge Troy Kelso to a match. Source: Seven Sharp

However, when it comes to chess, champions can come in all ages.

Case in point is Kiwi 11-year-old Troy Kelso, who's a rising star in the international chess scene.

After watching hit Netflix TV series The Queen's Gambit, Seven Sharp reporter Julian Lee thought he should challenge him to a match.

Watch the video above to find out if Lee could match wits with the clever youngster and beat him at his own game.

