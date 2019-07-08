TODAY |

Cameron Boyce's family confirm Disney star died from epilepsy seizure

Cameron Boyce's family have confirmed his death was "due to a seizure as a result of epilepsy".

The 20-year-old actor tragically died in his sleep on Sunday and his loved ones have admitted he suffered from the ongoing medical condition, which affects the brain and causes frequent seizures.

A Boyce family spokesperson told ABC News in a statement: "Cameron's tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy."

Cameron's family admitted it has been "agonising" making arrangements for the Grown Ups star's funeral.

The spokesperson added: "We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral - which in and of itself, is agonising."

Their comments come after an autopsy was carried out on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement: "An autopsy was performed today and a cause of death was deferred pending further investigation."

Cameron's father Victor Boyce broke his silence on his son's death earlier this week, thanking his fans for their "love and support".

He tweeted: "I'm overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can't wake up from. I can't thank you guys enough."

Several stars have paid tribute to the late actor, including Adam Sandler.

He said: "Too young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, more talented, and most decent kid around. Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave us.

"So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences."

Cameron's family confirmed his death over the weekend.

They said: "It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Cameron Boyce arrives at WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise âDescendantsâ and the Adam Sandler âGrown Upsâ movies, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson. He was 20. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
US actor Cameron Boyce. Source: Associated Press
