Calvin Harris to headline new Auckland festival

Calvin Harris is set to headline a new festival at Auckland's Western Springs this festival season.

EDM festival Festival X Rising, debuting on November 28, will see the Scottish DJ will be joined by US rappers Juice Wrld and Lil Pump, Australian DJ Anna Lunoe, and Kiwi DJ duo Katayanagi Twins for one night only.

Harris has collaborated with a number of successful artists, including Rihanna, Florence Welch, Ellie Goulding, Haim and Sam Smith.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase for 48 hours from 12pm on Monday, September 2 until 12pm on September 4. General tickets go on sale on Wednesday, September 4, from 1pm.