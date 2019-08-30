TODAY |

Calvin Harris to headline new Auckland festival

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Music
Auckland

Calvin Harris is set to headline a new festival at Auckland's Western Springs this festival season.

EDM festival Festival X Rising, debuting on November 28, will see the Scottish DJ will be joined by US rappers Juice Wrld and Lil Pump, Australian DJ Anna Lunoe, and Kiwi DJ duo Katayanagi Twins for one night only.

Harris has collaborated with a number of successful artists, including Rihanna, Florence Welch, Ellie Goulding, Haim and Sam Smith.

Pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase for 48 hours from 12pm on Monday, September 2 until 12pm on September 4. General tickets go on sale on Wednesday, September 4, from 1pm.


Scottish DJ Calvin Harris performing in Atlanta. Source: Getty
More From
Entertainment
Music
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:43
Pacific Update: Mysterious deaths in Fiji, pumice island floating in ocean
2
Christchurch man questioned after family of five found dead in Fiji
3
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
4
The remarkable story of the search for a very rare white fantail
5
Ngani Laumape axing 'a real sickener' for Rugby World Cup, say Irish press
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Warnings after passenger on Air New Zealand flight from Samoa to Auckland quarantined with measles

Singer Troye Sivan blasts Kiwi magazine for 'wildly invasive' question about his sex life
00:26

Watch: Take a look inside Auckland's newest mall, Westfield Newmarket
00:34

Iconic Kiwi band Th' Dudes to be inducted into New Zealand Hall of Fame