Calling Harry Potter fans: Open casting call for latest Fantastic Beasts film

Young actors could earn themselves the roles of a lifetime, with five new spots in the second installment of the Fantastic Beasts movies being advertised.

Harry Potter fans Mateo Lara, 5, right, and his brother Francisco, 7, pose for photos with a live owl inside an exhibition of the Guinness World Record holding collection of Harry Potter memorabilia

Source: Associated Press

It is the spin-off from the Harry Potter series which follows the magical 1926 journey of Newt Scrmander (Eddie Redmayne), who goes on to write the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry textbook Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. 

Actor Jude Law has been confirmed to play the adult version of Dumbledore in the film.  

The official Harry Potter website Pottormore released a statement that Warner Bros. Pictures was holding an open casting call for three actors aged between 13-16 to play the young versions of Newt Scamander, Leta Lestrange and another character named Sebastian. 

It is also on the lookout for two actors aged 16-18 to play the infamous Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald

"If you know any young acting hopefuls who know their Elder Wand-lore, or have a penchant for Sherbert Lemons, now is the time to let them know," the statement said. 

However, applicants must hold a UK, Irish or EU passport. 

The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is intended to be released on November 16 2018. 

For more information about how to apply, click here

