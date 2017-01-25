But does it live up to the hype? Kiwis asked to rate 14 Oscar-nominated La La Land

History was made across today's 89th annual Academy Awards nominations, where the retro musical La La Land reaped a record-tying 14 nominations - but we wanted to know, does it live up to the hype?

A wave of African-American films, led by the luminous coming-of-age portrait Moonlight, resoundingly toppled two straight years of "so white" Oscars.

The twin forces - Damien Chazelle's candy-coloured love letter to musicals and a broad group of diverse films that also included Denzel Washington's fiery August Wilson adaptation Fences and the uplifting African-American mathematician tale Hidden Figures - dominated the nominations .

The 14 nods for La La Land, including best picture, best actress for Emma Stone, best actor for Ryan Gosling and best director for Chazelle, matched the record hauls of 1997's Titanic and 1950's All About Eve.

So 1 NEWS popped out to Auckland's Event Cinemas on Queen Street at the end of today's La La Land screening to see if it lived up to the hype.