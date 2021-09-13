Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor suffering paralysis in genitals, legs

Nicholas Brendon is suffering from penile paralysis.

Nicholas Brendon. Source: Bang Showbiz

The former Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor - who played Xander Harris throughout the show's entire run from 1997 to 2003 - has been forced to pull out of promotions for this new film Wanton Want because he's struggling to walk due to "deep-seated medical problems and immense pain".

His manager Theresa Fortier told DailyMail.com: "Right now he is concentrating on his health. He is not doing promotion for the film. This past week and a half, things have turned drastically worse.

"He is suffering from paralysis in his genitals and private parts. He has had difficulties with flying. Sadly, his condition means he needs surgical intervention for his increasing problems. I wish he was on the mend and able to promote this movie.”

The 50-year-old actor is believed to be suffering from Cauda equina syndrome, a condition in which the nerve roots at the bottom of the spine are compressed, causing lower back pain, pain that radiates down the leg, numbness around the anus, and loss of bowel or bladder control.

Last month, Brendon was arrested for allegedly using false information to obtain prescription drugs and spent the night in a police cell.

His manager explained: "During the arrest, they were not quite careful with his condition. It has aggravated the symptoms of his previous injury and the paralysis is starting to reappear. He may have burst another disc or everything fell out of alignment.

"So sleeping on a cement floor with other inmates was not exactly conducive to healing and it aggravated his injury and since then he has been in immense pain with numbness and paralysis. The hospital needs to bring him in for another spinal surgery to correct whatever it is that has happened."