Budding Kiwi musicians get the chance to jam with rock stars Mick Fleetwood and Sir Bob Geldof

Legendary musicians Sir Bob Geldof and Mick Fleetwood led a creative workshop in Auckland today with a group of 15 budding musicians from local schools.

The opportunity was facilitated by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) in conjunction with several other agencies, including the music charity, Play it Strange.

The workshop gave the young musicians the chance to showcase their song writing and musical talent.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff also attended today's event.

“What an exciting opportunity for some of Auckland’s talented young musicians to spend time with two legendary musicians,” he said.



"To have artists of this calibre share their stories and knowledge in such a personal way is really special and something these young people will remember for life."