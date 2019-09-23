TODAY |

Budding Kiwi musicians get the chance to jam with rock stars Mick Fleetwood and Sir Bob Geldof

1 NEWS
More From
Entertainment
Music
Auckland
Tourism

Legendary musicians Sir Bob Geldof and Mick Fleetwood led a creative workshop in Auckland today with a group of 15 budding musicians from local schools.

The opportunity was facilitated by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) in conjunction with several other agencies, including the music charity, Play it Strange.

The workshop gave the young musicians the chance to showcase their song writing and musical talent.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff also attended today's event.

“What an exciting opportunity for some of Auckland’s talented young musicians to spend time with two legendary musicians,” he said.

"To have artists of this calibre share their stories and knowledge in such a personal way is really special and something these young people will remember for life."

ATEED General Manager Economic Development Pam Ford says the workshop provided the students the chance to get creative insights from the industry’s best.

Budding Kiwi musicians attend interactive session with Sir Bob Geldof and Mick Fleetwood in Auckland. Source: Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development.
More From
Entertainment
Music
Auckland
Tourism
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
2
Pair found guilty of murdering and torturing Auckland teen Dimetrius Pairama
3
End of New Zealand's golden weather as heavy rain, gale force winds set to sweep in
4
Steve Hansen gets RWC media giggling with cheeky one-liner analysing win over Boks - 'We're one-from-one'
5
'Steve's ringing' – All Blacks super fan Kristen Whiu gets surprise call from Hansen
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Auckland landlord fined nearly $25k after failing to lodge tenancy bonds on 32 occasions

Backstreet Boys announce additional New Zealand show for world tour

Youngest local body election candidate in Auckland says youth 'neglected'

South Auckland police warn public of 'loud noises' ahead of training exercise tonight