Bruno Mars wins Album of the Year denying Lorde at Grammy Awards

This concludes 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the 2018 Grammy Awards which saw Bruno Mars take out most of the big awards.

Mars has already won song of the year for What I Like.
Here is a list of all the Grammy Award winners in the top categories.

- Album of the year: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.
- Record of the year: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.
- Song of the year (songwriter's award): "That's What I Like."
- Best new artist: Alessia Cara.
- Best pop solo performance: "Shape of You," Ed Sheeran.
- Best pop duo/group performance: "Feel It Still," Portugal. The Man.
- Best traditional pop vocal album: "Tony Bennett Celebrates 90," various artists.
- Best pop vocal album: "Divide," Ed Sheeran.
- Best rock album: "A Deeper Understanding," The War on Drugs.
- Best alternative music album: "Sleep Well Beast," The National.
- Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.
- Best rap song: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.
- Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.
- Best urban contemporary album: "Starboy," The Weeknd.
- Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.
- Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.
- Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.
- Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."
- Best country album: "From A Room: Volume 1," Chris Stapleton.
- Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.
- Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.
- Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."
- Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar.

Musicians and celebrities are expected to wear white roses to the event to honour the #METOO movement.
5:00pm: Bruno Mars has won Album of the Year for '24k Magic' denying Lorde. 

4:40pm: Bruno Mars has won Record Of The Year for '24K Magic'.

4:15pm: Bruno Mars lit up the stage earlier with his song 'Finesse' featuring Cardi B.

Mars has already won song of the year for What I Like.
3:55pm: Kesha performed the song "Praying" after a powerful introduction from Janelle Monae. Monae said standing in solidarity with all young women in entertainment, "and to those who would dare try and silence us, we offer you two words: Time's Up."

Bruno Mars has won Song Of The Year for 'That's What I Like'.  

3:30pm: Chris Stapleton has won Best Country Album. Stapleton won for his album 'From a Room: Vol. 1.'

3:10pm: Ice Cube has come out in support of women's rights at the awards, along with a host of other stars wearing white roses to support the movement.

Many of the stars are wearing white roses to support equality.
3:00pm: Pink gave a powerful performance of her new song her new song 'Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken' getting a standing ovation.

Dave Chappelle has won Best Comedy Album.

2:30pm: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee have performed their hit 'Despacito'. This song has become one of the biggest global hits and it's video is the worlds most popular, with five billion views.

Kendrick Lamar has won best rap album for 'DAMN' and Best Rap/Sung Performance for 'Loyalty'.

2:15pm: Ed Sheeran wins Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Shape Of You'.

2.00pm: Kendrick Lamar and Sam Smith have given amazing performances to kick off the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

Alessia Cara has won Best New Artist.

1:55pm: The night also will feature some serious moments. Earlier this week, key music executives called on artists and employees to wear a white rose at the Grammys in support of Time's Up and #MeToo, the movements against sexual abuse and harassment. Singers Halsey and Dua Lipa, as well as Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody, were some of the first to say they would wear white roses. - AP

The Kiwi artist won the best contemporary Christian music performance award.
