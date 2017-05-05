Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar win three Grammys each before show

Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS) Source: Getty

Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar are walking into Grammy Awards with three wins each, putting them as favourites for top awards like album and record of the year.

Mars won best R&B album, best R&B performance and best R&B song in the pre-telecast today in New York City. Lamar picked up best rap album, best rap performance and best music video.

Posthumous Grammys were also handed out to actress Carrie Fisher, singer Leonard Cohen and engineer Tom Coyne, who worked on Mars' "24K Magic" album.

Double winners included Jason Isbell, Justin Hurwitz, CeCe Winans and Chris Stapleton.

The Rolling Stones picked up the third Grammy of their career - for best traditional blues album for "Blue & Lonesome," while Ed Sheeran won best pop vocal album.

Kendrick Lamar beat out Jay-Z for the three awards he won. Either artist could make history and become the first rapper to win record of the year and the third to win album of the year.

And the Grammys are almost guaranteeing that this year will be historic: Four of the five album of the year nominees are rap and R&B-based albums from black or Latino artists. The other big awards of the night - song and record of the year - also are dominated by hip-hop, R&B and Latin music.

It comes a year after The Recording Academy was heavily criticised when Adele won album of the year over Beyonce. "Lemonade" was seen as an album that moved the needle and dominated pop culture in different ways than Adele's colossal sales.

Jay-Z is the star of Sunday's (local time) show, leading with eight nominations, including album for the year for his revealing "4:44," song of the year for the title track and record of the year for "The Story of O.J." Mars also is nominated for the big three; "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, is up for record and song of the year; and both Lamar and Gambino are nominated for album and record of the year.

The night also will feature some serious moments. Earlier this week, key music executives called on artists and employees to wear a white rose at the Grammys in support of Time's Up and #MeToo, the movements against sexual abuse and harassment. Singers Halsey and Dua Lipa, as well as Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody, were some of the first to say they would wear white roses.