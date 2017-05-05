 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar win three Grammys each before show

share

Source:

Associated Press

Watch the Grammy Awards Live on TVNZ 2 at 1.30pm today.

Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

Source: Getty

Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar are walking into Grammy Awards with three wins each, putting them as favourites for top awards like album and record of the year.

Mars won best R&B album, best R&B performance and best R&B song in the pre-telecast today in New York City. Lamar picked up best rap album, best rap performance and best music video.

Posthumous Grammys were also handed out to actress Carrie Fisher, singer Leonard Cohen and engineer Tom Coyne, who worked on Mars' "24K Magic" album.

Double winners included Jason Isbell, Justin Hurwitz, CeCe Winans and Chris Stapleton.

The Rolling Stones picked up the third Grammy of their career - for best traditional blues album for "Blue & Lonesome," while Ed Sheeran won best pop vocal album.

Kendrick Lamar beat out Jay-Z for the three awards he won. Either artist could make history and become the first rapper to win record of the year and the third to win album of the year.

And the Grammys are almost guaranteeing that this year will be historic: Four of the five album of the year nominees are rap and R&B-based albums from black or Latino artists. The other big awards of the night - song and record of the year - also are dominated by hip-hop, R&B and Latin music.

It comes a year after The Recording Academy was heavily criticised when Adele won album of the year over Beyonce. "Lemonade" was seen as an album that moved the needle and dominated pop culture in different ways than Adele's colossal sales. 

Jay-Z is the star of Sunday's (local time) show, leading with eight nominations, including album for the year for his revealing "4:44," song of the year for the title track and record of the year for "The Story of O.J." Mars also is nominated for the big three; "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, is up for record and song of the year; and both Lamar and Gambino are nominated for album and record of the year.

The night also will feature some serious moments. Earlier this week, key music executives called on artists and employees to wear a white rose at the Grammys in support of Time's Up and #MeToo, the movements against sexual abuse and harassment. Singers Halsey and Dua Lipa, as well as Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody, were some of the first to say they would wear white roses.

Kesha, who earned her first pair of Grammy nominations for an album reflecting her battle with former producer and mentor Dr. Luke, will honor victims during her performance. Maren Morris, Eric Church and Brothers Osborne, who were performers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas where a gunman opened fire on fans, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more, will honor victims killed at live music events this past year onstage. And Patti LuPone and Ben Platt will pay tribute to Broadway as the Grammys return to New York City after 15 years for its 60th anniversary.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:07
1
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

00:20
2
The Kiwi artist won the best contemporary Christian music performance award.

Kiwi singer Brooke Fraser wins her first Grammy Award for Christian song


3

Light quake rumbles central New Zealand

4
Sign.

One dead and five in hospital after fiery crash near Queenstown

00:15
5
The son of ex-All Black Eroni made his presence known as NZ finished fifth in Sydney.

NZ rookie Caleb Clarke dazzles with stunning solo try against Fiji on sevens debut

00:30
Dion Mellow took some amazing Go Pro footage of the action at Puheke beach today.

Watch: 'Awe-inspiring'- Stunning footage shows playful dolphins surfing the waves with lucky swimmers in Northland

Karli Joll said it was her family's first time visiting Puheke Beach.


00:20

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

A Glittery March for Consent was co-organised by Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller who had her breasts groped at the R&V Festival in Gisborne.

02:36
One of the woman involved says a journalist suggested the march to create a news event and she's admitted to being paid by a news agency.

Motives behind topless march for women's rights in Auckland called into question

The women behind the event admit the original idea for the march came from a media outlet, but say they aren't making any profit.

00:25
At least three people dead and many more injured after a bus crashed into another vehicle in Samoa today.

Video: Emergency services and locals desperately try to free people trapped in deadly Samoa bus crash

At least three people are dead and many injured, after a bus crashed into another vehicle today.

02:34
Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was groped by a man at R&V, abused online, now she’s marching for consent.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 