Bruce Springsteen facing drink driving charges in New Jersey

Source:  Associated Press

Bruce Springsteen is facing a drink driving charge in the US.

Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Source: Associated Press

Springsteen was arrested in November as part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed.

The New Jersey park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City.

It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.

A message was left seeking comment with Springsteen's publicist.

The news of the arrest came on the heels of two high-profile appearances by Springsteen.

On January 21, Springsteen performed as part of President Joe Biden's inauguration, singing Land of Hope and Dreams in front of the Lincoln Memorial. During Monday's Super Bowl, he appeared in a Jeep ad filmed in Kansas urging people to find common ground.

The arrest was first reported by TMZ.com.

