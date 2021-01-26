Brooklyn Beckham gets fiancee's eyes, love letter from her inked on back of neck

Brooklyn Beckham has had a love letter from Nicola Peltz tattooed on his back.

Brooklyn Beckham's new tattoo. Source: Bang Showbiz

The 21-year-old star revealed his latest tattoo dedication to his fiancee in a sweet post on Instagram, which he had simply captioned, "Love letters", alongside a red heart emoji.

The inking reads: "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.

"You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and I hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, Your future wifey. "

Brooklyn has a string of tattoos dedicated to Nicola, with the previous one being just above his wrist, which read: "My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious."

Alongside the photo, Nicola captioned it: "Forever my person @brooklynbeckham (sic)"