TODAY |

Britney Spears' request to have father removed from conservatorship denied

Source:  Bang Showbiz

A judge has denied Britney Spears' request to have her father removed from her conservatorship.

Britney Spears. Source: Breakfast

Jamie Spears has been in control of his daughter's personal and business affairs since 2008, but Spears claimed last week her conservatorship is "abusive", and now a request from her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III for her father to be suspended as co-conservator has been rejected.

A court order obtained by E! News, which a Los Angeles Superior Court judge signed on Thursday, states: "The conservator's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice."

Last November, Judge Brenda Penny denied a request for her father to be removed from the conservatorship.

Your playlist will load after this ad

She wants the legal arrangement led by her father to end, describing it as “abusive”. Source: 1 NEWS

But she appointed wealth-management firm Bessemer Trust Company as co-conservator at the time.

Spears spoke out in court last week about her conservatorship, claiming it has left her "traumatised" and "depressed" - and she called for Jamie Spears to be jailed.

She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help.

"My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

read more
Father of Britney Spears denies controlling behaviour

Following his daughter's comments, Jamie Spears' legal team released a statement insisting he "loves his daughter very much".

They said: "He is sorry to see is daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr Spears loves his daughter very much."

Several stars have voiced their support for Spears following her court appearance, including her ex Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Khloe Kardashian, Halsey, and Wendy Williams.

Entertainment
North America
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Exclusive: Whistleblower shares images of filthy conditions at Talley's factory
2
Interislander signs contract with Korean shipyard to replace ageing fleet
3
Ute stolen in Hamilton with puppy in the back seat
4
Kiwi reports losing $55,000 in Facebook scam
5
Papalii leaves media in stitches after cheeky dig at Josh Kronfeld
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Me Too expert: Optics of Bill Cosby's prison release 'devastating'

Father of Britney Spears denies controlling behaviour

Smallville actor Allison Mack jailed for NXIVM sex cult role

US man accused of burning toddler with butane torch, throwing body in dumpster