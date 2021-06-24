Britney Spears hires lawyers in bid to end conservatorship

It is my desire to choose and retain my own counsel, at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP as set forth above."



Rosengart is a partner at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP.



The website states that if the firm agrees to represent Britney, their first order of business will be filing court documents asking to remove her father Jamie Spears as conservator of her estate.



Meanwhile, Britney is in a "hopeful" frame of mind after her co-conservators Bessemer Trust, manager Larry Rudolph and court-appointed lawyer Samuel D Ingham III resigned weeks after she spoke up, branding the conservatorship "abusive" and called for it to end.



An insider explained: "She's finally feeling hopeful about the future.



"She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship."



Samuel had served as Britney's attorney since her conservatorship began back in 2008.



And the 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker sees the recent changes to her team as a tentative sign of progress.



The source told E! News: "She's trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out."