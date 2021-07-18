Britney Spears has no plans to perform any time soon

Britney Spears reportedly has no plans to return to the stage anytime soon.

Britney Spears. Source: Bang Showbiz

Following the pop superstar's major victory this week, which saw her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator, sources have told TMZ that Britney hasn't had work or performing live in her "mindset for a long time".

The 39-year-old singer - who recently got engaged to long-time boyfriend Sam Asghari - had previously admitted she was unsure if she will ever perform for her fans again.

Taking to her Instagram Story in June, she simply said: "I have no idea. I'm having fun right now.

"I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself, so that's it."

Britney's lawyer also claimed her client refused to perform while her father was her conservator.

During a court hearing back in November 2020, Samuel D. Ingham III said: “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She also stated that she will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career. We are really at a crossroads.”

Although, her future husband insisted he was hopeful that his partner would make a comeback in the future.

When asked: "Do you think Britney fans will be able to see her back on stage?", Sam replied: "Absolutely, man."

Before he added: "Hopefully."

The Toxic hitmaker admitted she is "on cloud nine" after a judge agreed at a hearing on this week that Jamie's position in charge of her affairs had become "untenable" and he should be replaced by accountant John Zabel.

Sharing a video from a plane cockpit, Britney - who had previously urged the court to remove Jamie's control - wrote on Instagram: "On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!!(sic)"

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, hailed the ruling as a "monumental" moment for his client.

He added: "This is a substantial step toward her freedom.