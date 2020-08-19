Britney Spears' father claims popstar 'doesn't understand' privacy battle over conservatorship case

Britney Spears' father has claimed his daughter doesn't "understand the consequences" of making her conservatorship case public.

Combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, and Britney Spears Source: Associated Press

The 38-year-old singer has been under a conservatorship since her public breakdown in 2008, and is currently locked in a battle to ensure her father Jamie doesn't regain his sole conservator role as she feels he treats her "like a child".

Jamie had initially requested that the case be sealed, but earlier this month, Britney and her legal team filed paperwork to request that parts of the case be made public, so that people can find out what's happening during the court proceedings.

And according to TMZ, Jamie has now filed a response to Britney's request to waive her rights to privacy, claiming that the Toxic hitmaker hasn't proven to the courts that she "has the capacity to understand the consequences of her waiver".

Jamie is reportedly seeking to keep her medical records sealed, as he claims he's worried they could have a detrimental effect on Britney if they are made public.

Britney's father also believes giving the public access to her medical records could have a negative impact on her two children - Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13 - whom she has with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Jaime's new documents also address the recent statement made by Britney's lawyer which states the singer wants more "personal autonomy" in her life, as he claims her conservatorship is voluntary and she can file a request to terminate it at any time, but hasn't up to this point.

Britney's conservatorship was recently extended until at least February 2021, after a judge allowed the singer and her legal team to file a petition no later than September 18 and have it set for hearing on October 14, where further discussions into the future of her conservatorship will take place.

Last month, the Womanizer hitmaker said she was "strongly opposed" to having her dad return as sole conservator and would "prefer" for her current conservator, Jodi Montgomery, to stay in the role.