 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


British singer Sam Smith opens up about feeling ‘quite lonely as a gay man in music’

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

TVNZ’s Australia Correspondent Kimberlee Downs spoke with Smith.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Music

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:29
1
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

LIVE: Nervous 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver tells of 'screaming' noise in Nuku'alofa- 'I've never experienced anything like this'

00:15
2
The cyclone is predicted to reach Category 5 status when the eye passes over at midnight.

Video: Heavy rain and high winds as Cyclone Gita makes landfall in Tonga

00:17
3
Business carried on as usual at teatime at the Tanoa Dateline.

Video: Cosy dinner inside for Tonga hotel guests as Cyclone Gita makes its presence felt outside

4
Ford Storm Cullen

Have you seen Ford? Fears for missing 10-year-old Auckland boy

00:13
5
A major storm was on its way but it was business as usual for these hardy souls.

Watch: Youngsters in Tonga brave the ocean as Cyclone Gita starts buffeting the Pacific nation

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

LIVE: Nervous 1 NEWS' Barbara Dreaver tells of 'screaming' noise in Nuku'alofa- 'I've never experienced anything like this'

Residents are hunkering down as the destructive storm strikes.

01:56
The Crown says evidence against Sainey Marong is overwhelming.

Man accused of murdering Christchurch sex worker searched 'how to kidnap a girl' online, court hears

Sainey Marong is on trial in the High Court at Christchurch for the alleged murder of Renee Larissa Duckmanton.

03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

'Most homes won't survive this' - Tonga bracing for direct hit from monster Cyclone Gita

The weather system is due to hit tonight, packing winds of more than 200km/h.

00:23
1 NEWS reporter shows you how Tongans are readying for category 5 storm.

Curfew in place for Tonga's capital tonight as Pacific nation braces for 'destructive' Cyclone Gita

The storm is currently a category 4 cyclone but could become a category 5 when it hits Tonga about 7pm tonight.

Court hears how Kiwi Olympic gold medallist allegedly sexually violated girl while pair swam together

The man is on trial, accused of sexually abusing three girls between 1975 and 1983.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 